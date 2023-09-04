Taemin, Yugyeom and Hyoyeon to perform at ‘K-Magic Live’ in Manila

SHINee‘s Taemin, GOT7‘s Yugyeom and Girls’ Generation‘s Hyoyeon have been announced as the line-up for ‘K-Magic Live’ in Manila.

On September 1, events organiser OctoArts Entertainment announced their new K-pop concert event, ‘K-Magic Live’. The show will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 16.

‘K-Magic Live’ will feature performances by three K-pop veterans: SHINee’s Taemin, GOT7’s Yugyeom and Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon. Tickets for the upcoming show will go on sale September 16 via SM Tickets, both online and at physical outlets.

More details about the show, such as ticketing prices and seating charts, are expected soon. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Are you ready to experience the magic? ✨ Presenting K-MAGIC LIVE featuring K-Pop royalties, TAEMIN, YUGYEOM, and HYOYEON ( HYO) this OCTOBER 13, 2023 at the MOA Arena! Grab your tickets starting September 16 via @sm_tickets outlets nationwide and online. #KMAGICLIVEinMNL pic.twitter.com/Vyld6eBVh8 — OctoArts Entertainment (@OctoArtsEnt) September 1, 2023

