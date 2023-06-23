Taeyeon announces 2023 ‘The ODD Of LOVE’ tour in Asia

Girls’ Generation leader and K-pop singer Taeyeon has announced the full list of dates for her 2023 ‘The ODD Of LOVE’ tour in Asia.

Today (June 23), Taeyeon released a poster for her 2023 ‘The ODD Of LOVE’ tour in Asia, which is currently ongoing. The singer has already completed two of the stops – Seoul and Hong Kong – on her eight city tour, which runs from June to August.

The newly released poster features the dates for five previously announced cities, including Taipei (on June 24), Jakarta (July 22), Manila (July 30) and Bangkok (August 12 to 13), among others. Notably, the poster also features a brand-new stop for Taeyeon in Singapore on August 30.

Venues and ticketing details for the majority of the dates have already been released. More details about the new Singapore stop of Taeyeon’s ‘The ODD Of LOVE’ tour in Asia have yet to be revealed. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Taeyeon’s ‘The ODD Of LOVE’ tour in Asia are:

JUNE

03: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome (FINISHED)

04: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome (FINISHED)

10: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo (FINISHED)

24: Taipei, Taiwan, Taipei Arena

JULY

08: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

09: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

22: Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD

30: Manila, Philippines, Smart Arneta Coliseum

AUGUST

12: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

13: Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

20: Singapore

Meanwhile, Taeyeon is also expected to release a new mini-album later this year. This is according to a earnings report previously released by SM Entertainment, where the K-pop previewed plans for upcoming releases in the third quarter of the year.