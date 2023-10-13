Taeyeon confirmed to drop new album in November

Solo star and Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon will drop a new album in November, SM Entertainment has confirmed.

The release was announced as part of the agency’s Q4 schedule for 2023, which also features a number of previously confirmed releases.

“Taeyeon is currently preparing for a new album set for release in November, SM Entertainment said in a press release (per Korea JoongAng Daily). “It will be her first album release after a while, following her third full-length album ‘INVU’ which dropped February last year.”

The Q4 schedule also revealed that rookie boyband RIIZE will also return in late October with a new song. The group debuted in September with ‘Get A Guitar’. “RIIZE, who is seeing great popularity, will be releasing a new song at the end of October and solidify the band’s position [in the industry],” SM said.

Elsewhere in the schedule, plans for Red Velvet to release an album and aespa to share their fourth mini-album ‘Drama’ in November were reiterated. SHINee’s Taemin is also scheduled to share his fourth EP ‘Guilty’ on October 30, while TVXQ will mark their 20th anniversary with a full-length album, concerts and exhibitions.

Meanwhile, SHINee’s Key recently shared his own experiences with burnout. The star, who had his last comeback in September with ‘Good & Great’, said he was “kind of scared that I will never be able to go back to having my usual day-to-day life because of how hectic I currently am”.

He recalled a specific moment this year when he had to stop filming because he was “getting way too emotional all of a sudden”. “This never happened to me before, but I just couldn’t continue with the shoots anymore,” he said.

“So, I told my manager that I honestly couldn’t resume filming, then went in an elevator to head out. As soon as I got in, I started crying my eyes out for no reason. There was nothing to be sad about at that time as well. I didn’t understand why my tears were coming out like that.”