Taeyeon hints at a “possible” Girls’ Generation reunion this year

Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon has teased the possibility of a potential reunion with her groupmates later this year.

During an online fansigning event for her latest album ‘INVU’, the K-pop idol was asked by a fan about the possibility of Girls’ Generation making a comeback in honor of their 15th anniversary.

In response, Taeyeon said that she thinks that it’s “possible” that Girls’ Generation might make their long-awaited return this year. A clip of this interaction has since gone viral, sparking rumours of a potential comeback from the group.

Advertisement

Last September, all eight members of Girls’ Generation appeared on an episode of the popular South Korean TV series You Quiz On The Block in celebration of their 14th anniversary. Their appearance on the programme had marked the group’s first official activity as a group in four years.

Last July, fans speculated about a potential group reunion after an official, verified Tiktok account for Girls’ Generation was launched. The account has since amassed over 300,000 followers, and has been used to promote Taeyeon’s solo single ‘Weekend’, the group’s ‘Season’s Greetings’ package and the online concert ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS@KWANGYA’.

In other Girls’ Generation news, leader and vocalist Taeyeon returned earlier this month with her third solo full-length album ‘INVU’ and its lead single of the same title. In a five-star review of the record, NME’s Tanu I. Raj praised the singer’s ability to impart “a mysticism that immediately arrests” in her music.