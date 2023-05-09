Taeyeon announces Hong Kong ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert

South Korean singer Taeyeon, also a member of girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to hold a concert in Hong Kong.

The upcoming show was announced today (May 9) by SM Entertainment through Taeyeon’s official Twitter account. The concert is set to be held at 7pm on June 10 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Chek Lap Kok, Lantau Island.

Tickets to Taeyeon’s Hong Kong ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert will go for HK$980 to HK$1,680. Priority booking for tickets will kick off on May 18 at 10am and run until 11:59pm on May 19. Meanwhile, Public sales will begin on May 23 at 10am. Tickets are avilable through CityLine.

Advertisement

Taeyeon’s upcoming Hong Kong show is the second of her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concerts to be announced. The singer is set to hold a two-day concert in at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korean on June 3 and 4.

In other touring news, K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have added a new show in Bulacan, Philippines to their list of stops on their ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ have announced Asia dates for their ongoing ‘Fellowship: Break The Wall’ world tour. It will include stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore and Manila, and will take place between July and September.

On the other hand, (G)I-DLE have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘I am FREE-TY’ world tour, with three shows in Asia so far in Taiwan, Bangkok and Hong Kong. The tour poster also notes that more dates are in the works.