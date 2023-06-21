Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon adds new Jakarta ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert

South Korean singer Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, is set to bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ solo concert to Jakarta.

Taeyeon’s upcoming ‘The ODD of LOVE’ in Jakarta, Indonesia will be the singer’s first official concert in the Indonesia capital. The show will be held at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD at 2:30pm on July 22, according to social media posts by both SM Entertainment and organiser DNM Entertainment.

Ticketing information and other details about Taeyeon’s upcoming Jakarta concert have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Advertisement

Taeyeon’s newly announced ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert in Jakarta comes shortly after the singer performed the show in Hong Kong. The concert was her first of this tour outside of South Korea, following two-day ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on June 3 and 4.

Besides Jakarta and Hong Kong, Taeyeon will also bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert to Taipei and Manila later this year. The singer will play Taiwan’s Taipei Arena on June 24, as well as the Smart Arneta Coliseum in the Philippines on July 24.

Taeyeon is also expected to release new music later this year. SM Entertainment previously released an earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, where it previewed plans for its line-up of upcoming releases in the third quarter of the year.

In it, the K-pop agency included an upcoming mini-album by Taeyeon, alongside new music by Red Velvet‘s Wendy, SHINee’s Key, D.O. of EXO and more. Notably, Taeyeon’s solo release had initially been planned for release in April, according to SM Entertainment’s previous music line-up preview.