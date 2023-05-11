Taeyeon to bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert to Taipei

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon has announced an upcoming solo concert to be held in Taiwan.

Today (May 11), Taeyeon took to her official Twitter account to announce the upcoming Taiwan concert. The show is currently planned to be held in Taipei at 4pm on June 24 at the Taipei Arena.

Ticketing information and other details about Taeyeon’s upcoming Taipei concert have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

Earlier this week, Taeyeon also added a Hong Kong show to her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concerts. They come after the singer announced a two-day ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korean on June 3 and 4.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon is also set to release a new mini-album later this year, according to a new music line-up preview released by her label SM Entertainment today. Notably, the singer’s solo release had initially been planned for release in April, according to SM Entertainment’s previous music line-up preview in February.

In other touring news, aespa are set to bring their ‘SYNK: Hyper Line’ tour to the Indonesian capital of Jakarta next month. The upcoming show will be the girl group’s first solo concert in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO+, Kep1er and Lapillus are set to perform in the Philippines at ‘The Superstage’ by K-pop in Manila this August. The upcoming concert will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena, and will be organised by OctoArts Entertainment.