Taeyeon announces ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert in Manila

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is set to bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ solo concert to Manila.

Taeyeon’s upcoming ‘The ODD of LOVE’ in Manila, Philippines is set to be held at the Smart Arneta Coliseum at 5pm on July 24. This is according to social media posts by both SM Entertainment and organiser DNM Entertainment.

Ticketing information and other details about Taeyeon’s upcoming Manila concert have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The announcement of Taeyeon’s ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert in Manila comes shortly after the singer performed the show in Hong Kong. The concert was her first of this tour outside of South Korea, following two-day ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on June 3 and 4.

Besides Manila and Hong Kong, Taeyeon will also bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert to Taipei, Taiwan later this month. The singer will play the Taipei Arena on June 24. Check out more details here.

Taeyeon is also expected to release new music later this year. SM Entertainment previously released an earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, where it previewed plans for its line-up of upcoming releases in the third quarter of the year.

In it, the K-pop agency included an upcoming mini-album by Taeyeon, alongside new music by Red Velvet‘s Wendy, SHINee’s Key, D.O. of EXO and more. Notably, Taeyeon’s solo release had initially been planned for release in April, according to SM Entertainment’s previous music line-up preview.