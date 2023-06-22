Taeyeon announces two-day Bangkok ‘The ODD of LOVE’ concert

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is set to bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ tour to Bangkok this August.

Yesterday (June 21), Taeyeon took to her official Twitter account to announce the upcoming Bangkok shows. The K-pop idol will play two concerts in the Thai capital on August 12 (6pm) and 13 (4pm) at the Impact Arena.

Tickets are set to be available through the allticket platform. More information about Taeyeon’s upcoming Bangkok concert, such as ticket prices and the on-sale date, have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

TAEYEON CONCERT – The ODD Of LOVE in BANGKOK DAY 1 ➫ 2023. 08. 12 6PM

DAY 2 ➫ 2023. 08. 13 4PM 📍 IMPACT ARENA

🎟 allticket#TAEYEON #태연#TheODDOfLOVE#TAEYEON_TheODDOfLOVE_in_BKK#TAEYEONCONCERT_TheODDOfLOVE pic.twitter.com/mmc2OfPEig — TAEYEON Official (@TAEYEONsmtown) June 21, 2023

Besides Bangkok, Taeyeon will also bring her ‘The ODD of LOVE’ tour to Jakarta, Taipei and Manila later this year. The singer will play Taiwan’s Taipei Arena on June 24, the Indonesia Convention Exhibition BSD on July 22 and the Smart Arneta Coliseum in the Philippines on July 24.

Taeyeon is also expected to release new music later this year. SM Entertainment previously released an earnings report for the first quarter of 2023, where it previewed plans for its line-up of upcoming releases in the third quarter of the year.

