Taika Waititi reveals that Rita Ora proposed to him: “I said yes instantly”

Taika Waititi has revealed that Rita Ora proposed to him, and that the film director “said yes instantly”.

The pair married in 2022, and have now shared an insight into their wedding day for a new feature in Vogue.

In the piece, Waititi reveals that it was the pop star who proposed to him, saying: “She proposed to me, and I said yes instantly.” Of the wedding, he added: “It wasn’t in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends.”

Ora added: “It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves.

“And, I love that we now get to share what really happened—and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!”

Waititi added of the day: “It was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super-simple.

“My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts.”

In an interview earlier this year, Ora spoke of how her marriage to Taika Waititi “changed her forever” and that her husband inspired her to write music again.

“I definitely never felt that [love] before,” she said, “and so I just wrote it all down and I thought, ‘OK, I think it’s time to make some music again.’ And here we are.”

Ora released new album ‘You & I’ last month, and shared launch single ‘You Only Love Me’ in January, which featured Waititi in the voice memo that opened the recent single.