Taiwan indie pop duo The Fur. have broken up

Taiwanese indie pop band The Fur. have broken up.

The duo announced their disbandment through a Facebook post made on May 24 by guitarist and vocalist Yoz.

“The Fur will end all our activities as a band from today onwards. Thanks everyone for loving The Fur – we’re sorry to share this news while the pandemic hasn’t faded in Taiwan,” she began the statement.

Sharing anecdotes on when the band first began performing, Yoz proceeded to thank fans for the opportunities they gave The Fur. over their five years of activity, including their tours in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the United States.

“It was because of The Fur. that I had the chance to experience this world,” she shared. “I always knew that our growth was because of the patience our audiences had with us – and for that I undoubtedly hold gratitude and blessings.”

After thanking all the people they had met over their five-year career as “necessary and perfect encounters”, Yoz urged fans to sincerely support and love the bands that they loved. “Bands are all formed by people, and it’s fate that binds people together. I hope no one feels guilt from needing to leave,” she wrote.

“After all, making choices is a form of bravery. Just like [The Fur. album] ‘Serene Reminder’’s last song, ‘Car of Yours,’ endings are also beginnings. I hope we can all peacefully continue with our wondrous paths on Earth,” the frontwoman concluded.

Read the statement below:

The Fur. was first formed in 2016 in Kaoshiung. The band was originally a quartet, although synth player Wen left the group in 2018, and bassist Ren followed in 2020. The Fur. then comprised vocalist and guitarist Yoz and fellow guitarist Zero.

The band’s second album, ‘Serene Reminder’, was released just last December, spawning music videos for tracks including ‘Friday Love’ and ‘Oh Why’. Their debut album, ‘Town,’ bagged the band a nomination for Best New Artist at 2019’s Golden Melody Awards.