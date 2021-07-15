Taiwanese indie rockers Sorry Youth are loyal to the land in new video for ‘Vow of Mountain’

Taiwanese indie rock trio Sorry Youth have unveiled a cinematic video for their latest single, ‘Vow of Mountain’.

The third single taken from Sorry Youth’s third album, ‘Bad Times Good Times’, the track is a winding post-rock epic that narrates the band’s uncertainty for the future and devotion to their homeland.

“Vows, as heavy as mountains, too heavy to the tongues / Together and hands held, in dreams of days gone / Look over us, beautiful Island, as the generations age on,” the band sing in Taiwanese Hokkien over dramatic pianos and powerful crescendos.

Watch the video here:

“To have a place to live in peace, to have a sense of belonging – to many people, it may just be a natural, ordinary everyday. But to some people, it is a lifelong wish,” the band wrote in Chinese in a Facebook post about the song.

The cinematic music video for ‘Vow of Mountain’, directed by Lungyin Lim and shot in the forests of Nantou County, accordingly depicts the struggles of loggers during Taiwan’s 1960s forestry boom. The video prominently features Nolay Piho, who starred as Mona Rudao in the landmark 2011 blockbuster Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale, the most expensive production in Taiwanese cinema history.

Piho plays a toiling logger who pushes through harsh working conditions for the sake of his faimly. During a work accident, he falls to the forest floor, and wanders around the woods as visions and recollections of past memories flash by. Eventually, he succumbs to his injuries.

“It was a story that only [Piho] could carry,” the director said of his performance in an Apple Online interview, also referring to Piho’s experience as a frequent hunter himself.

The single followed a black-and-white music video which Sorry Youth dropped three weeks ago, for the single ‘Love Your Differences’. Previously in April, the band also put out a video for the album cut ‘Nightmarket’, which featured singer-songwriter Jen Jen.

Sorry Youth’s third album, ‘Bad Times Good Times’ (‘歹勢好勢’), was first released on April 30 on digital platforms. Its nine-song tracklist features appearances from experimental electronic act Sam-Seng-Hian-Ge, Chen Hui Ting of Taiwanese indie rock icons Tizzy Bac, and Ke Jen-Chien of LTK Commune, one of the band’s formative influences. All of the tracks are sung in Taiwanese Hokkien, which has become a hallmark for Sorry Youth.

Listen to the album here:

‘Bad Times Good Times’ follows the band’s 2017 sophomore record, ‘Brothers Shouldn’t Live Without Dreams’, which took home Best Rock Album at 2018’s Golden Melody Awards. In a related collaboration, Sorry Youth also contributed the track ‘Undercurrent’ for Lungyin Lim’s 2019 film, Ohong Village.