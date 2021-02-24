Taiwanese Mandopop artists to be first overseas acts performing in Singapore this year

The first foreign acts to stage concerts in Singapore this year have been announced: Taiwanese artists Yuming Lai and Where Chou.

Concert promoter IMC Live Global announced the news via social media on Monday, February 22. With their concerts taking place in April, Lai and Chou may be the first international artists performing in Singapore in over a year, since the government implemented restrictions on mass events.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health advised organisers to cancel or defer “non-essential large-scale events” on February 8, 2020, and on March 20 ordered all events and gatherings of 250 or more participants suspended with immediate effect.

Under current pandemic restrictions, short-term tourist visits from selected countries, including Taiwan, are allowed. All travellers require an Air Travel Pass and a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival. They must self-isolate in accommodation until they receive a negative test result.

This possibly sets a new precedent for local concerts, which have only since featured Singaporean artists performing to seated crowds, all subjected to stringent health measures. The upcoming concerts by IMC will allow a maximum of 250 attendees, abiding by measures set by the government last December.

A representative for IMC Live Global confirmed to NME that both performers, who are expected to be travelling from Taiwan, will abide by the same border measures as regular travellers. The promoter also said that details of the concerts were submitted to the relevant authorities for approval before the announcement.

Lai and Chou’s performances will be part of IMC’s AL!VE concert series. Upcoming shows in the series will focus on the genres of Cantopop and Mandopop.

Lai is scheduled to perform on April 9, while Chou’s performance is scheduled for April 17. Both shows will take place at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets will range from S$68 to $128 and go on sale this Friday (February 26) at 11am via sg.bookmyshow.com.

Lai is best known as the winner of the second season of Taiwanese singing competition One Million Star in 2008. Following his win, Lai partnered with fellow contestant Jane Huang to form the rock band Y2J. Chou is best known for her Mandopop hits, including her 1999 Mandarin cover of Faye Wong’s ‘Promise’.