Taiwanese math rockers Elephant Gym announce new album, ‘Dreams’

Taiwanese math rock three-piece Elephant Gym have announced their upcoming third studio album, ‘Dreams’.

The trio took to social media to announce the news on Wednesday (March 16), while confirming that pre-orders start the next day. Further details surrounding the album, including its release date and tracklist, have yet to be announced.

Elephant Gym are slated to perform at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas later today (March 16). Per SXSW’s artist page for Elephant Gym, ‘Dreams’ is expected to arrive sometime in April. Other Asian acts set to perform at the festival in the coming days include CHAI and Shelhiel.

Elephant Gym most recently released a cover of Emil Wakin Chau’s 2001 hit ‘Any Song Reminds You of Me?’ as part of Rock Records’ 40th anniversary celebrations in early December.

In October 2020, the band released the single ‘Dear Humans’ for their “crossover project” with the Taiwanese theatre company Shakespeare’s Sisters Group, the production Big Band Species. In early April last year, they released ‘Go Through The Night’, a song that sampled Japanese post-rockers toe.

In July, they released an EP titled ‘Crack of Dawn’, exclusively for listeners in Japan. The EP included both ‘Dear Humans’ and ‘Go Through The Night’, as well as ‘Wings’ with the Kaohsiung City Wind Orchestra and lastly, bass instrumental ‘Dreamlike’.

In an interview with Bandwagon, the band revealed that all four songs from the EP will feature in their upcoming album.

Elephant Gym released their debut EP ‘Balance’ in 2013, followed by their debut album ‘Angle’ in 2014. In 2016, they released the ‘Work’ EP, with their sophomore album ‘Underwater’ coming in October 2018.