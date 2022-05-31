Taiwanese musicians WeiBird and Lo Ta You announce Singapore concerts

Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird and rock veteran Lo Ta You have announced concerts in Singapore.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

WeiBird will perform two shows at the Capitol Theatre on July 22 and 23. Tickets to the show will cost S$118 and $148. IMC Live Global fans will be able to buy tickets from Wednesday (June 1), while public sales begin on Thursday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Advertisement

To be permitted entry into the venue, ticket holders will have to show proof full vaccination, check in with the TraceTogether app and wear face masks at all times. The consumption of food and drinks is prohibited.

WeiBird last performed in Singapore in 2017 at the Resorts World Theatre. He was scheduled to perform in Singapore in 2020, but the concert was postponed due to COVID-19.

WeiBird released his sixth studio album ‘I’m More Sober When I’m Drunk’ in late December. Besides its title track, the album features fan favourites ‘Is It Not Enough’ and ‘Cheap Love’ featuring Filipino folk-pop group Ben&Ben.

Also coming to Singapore is Taiwanese pop and rock veteran Lo Ta You, who is scheduled to perform at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on June 19.

Tickets to Lo Ta You’s concert are now on sale. Prices range from S$88 to $198. Proof of full vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or exemption from vaccines will have to be shown for entry. Face masks must also be worn at all times.

Advertisement

He most recently released the album ‘Encore’ in March. The album features reworks of classic tracks from his discography.

WeiBird’s and Lo Ta You’s concerts are the latest to be announced for Singapore this year as live music returns to the region. Other upcoming Singapore concerts include Justin Bieber, Boy Pablo, Phum Viphurit, Jay Chou, LANY, Sigur Rós and Marshmello, Westlife and Green Day for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.