Taiwanese rock duo Power Station to perform in Singapore this August

Veteran Taiwanese rock duo Power Station have announced a Singapore concert, set to take place in August.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The duo took to Instagram on Thursday (May 12) to announce the concert, which is slated to happen on August 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Advertisement

Tickets to the show will cost SGD$208, $178, $158, $128 and $98. Tickets will be made available for purchase from May 19 onwards, beginning at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

The upcoming concert will mark the Taiwanese rock duo’s second performance in Singapore. They last performed at the Star Theatre in 2018.

In line with Singapore’s current COVID-19 safety regulations, attendees will no longer need to partake in Pre-Event Testing (PET), but will have to be fully vaccinated in order to be permitted entry. Attendees will so be required to check in via TraceTogether, and will have to use face masks at all times.

Power Station most recently released their ninth studio album ‘Because of Love’ in April 2021. The album features popular tracks like ‘Love Me True’, ‘Let Bygones be Bygones’ and ‘Cut Me Dead’.

Power Station’s upcoming Singapore concert is the latest to be announced for the city-state following the easing of pandemic restrictions on live music and mass events in the country

Other concerts and large-scale music events taking place in Singapore this year include A-Lin at the Indoor Stadium in May, Sigur Rós in August, (G)I-DLE and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in October, Boy Pablo in November and Mayday and Jay Chou at the National Stadium in December.