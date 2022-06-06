Taiwanese soft rock trio The Chairs share new single ‘Aphrodite’

Taiwanese soft rock trio The Chairs have dropped a new single, ‘Aphrodite’.

Released last week (June 3), the track is a romantic mid-tempo jam filled with gentle soft rock grooves, jazzy acoustic guitars, and lyrics reminiscing about a lost lover. “Now I cannot tell the difference between reality and daydream / Baby would you come back to me and be my Aphrodite / As you used to be?” the song’s chorus croons.

Listen to The Chairs’ ‘Aphrodite’ below.

‘Aphrodite’ follows The Chairs’ earlier single this year, ‘Lonestar’, which the band dropped in late March. The two tracks follow their 2021 singles ‘Our Place’ and ‘Archie’s Funeral’, as well as their third album ‘Real Love Is…’, which they put out in October 2020.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taiwanese group were scheduled to play their first dates across North America and Australia, including an appearance at 2020’s edition of SXSW. As part of the campaign, the band also performed on online platform Audiotree, following performances by fellow Taiwanese acts including Elephant Gym and Sunset Rollercoaster.

The Chairs – currently consisting of vocalist-guitarists Yun Jin and Zhong Ying, alongside bassist Benson – first made their debut with the 2016 record, ‘Cheers!Land’. In 2019, the band’s sophomore effort, ‘Lovely Sunday’, bagged the band Best Vocal Group at that year’s Golden Melody Awards.