Taiwan’s 831 announce ‘Miss You 3000’ concert in Singapore

Taiwanese pop-rock band 831 will play their first-ever concert in Singapore titled ‘Miss You 3000 Singapore’ this June.

The band took to social media to announce the gig on Thursday (May 12). The concert will take place on June 25 and will be their first international tour date since their 2018-2019 tour ‘The Great Nobody’ saw them performing in cities like Taipei, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen, Tokyo and Seoul.

Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster with four seating tiers priced at SGD158, SGD138, SGD108 and SGD88.

Attendees must have proof of full vaccination obtained at least 14 days before the event. Those who fail to produce proof will be turned away, and will not be able to claim refunds. Face masks must be worn at all times, and attendees must use the TraceTogether App/Token to check-in to Safe Entry.

The concert’s title is a reference to their 2019 hit ‘Miss You 3000’, which was part of the soundtrack for the TV series ‘Someday or One Day’ with Taiwanese drama veterans Alice Ko and Greg Hsu.

The band have released a total of five studio albums, with their last release coming in the form of last year’s ‘Upside Down World’. The quintet of Up Lee, keyboardist and band leader Orange Yang, guitarist Be Liu, bassist Sky Deng and drummer Dan Tsai first formed in 2003 when they were classmates, and would go on to be declared the “Asian Simple Plan” by Michelle Chen of Australian broadcaster SBS.

Other concerts and large-scale music events taking place in Singapore following the easing of pandemic restrictions on live music and mass events in the country this year include A-Lin at the Indoor Stadium in May, Power Station and Sigur Rós in August, (G)I-DLE and the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in October, Boy Pablo in November and Mayday and Jay Chou at the National Stadium in December.