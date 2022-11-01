Taiwan’s Sunset Rollercoaster announce Singapore showcase this January

Taiwanese rockers Sunset Rollercoaster will perform in Singapore this January as part of the Esplanade Presents series.

The band will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall for the first time on January 9 as part of the ongoing series, and will be performing tracks from their 2020 album ‘Soft Storm’ alongside other fan-favourite hits. Tickets for the showcase will go on sale this November 2 via Esplanade’s website, with Category 2 tickets going for SGD55 and Category 1 tickets going for SGD75.

Students, full-time National Servicemen, seniors and persons with disabilities will be able to purchase Category 2 tickets at the discounted rate of SGD49.50. Esplanade&Me members will also be eligible for early bird discounts.

Advertisement

Sunset Rollercoaster are about to conclude a 23-date North American tour that saw them performing in New York, Oregon, California and more with a concert at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles this November 3.

The group most recently released a series of mini-EPs including ‘Little Balcony’ with Phum Viphurit, ‘Chicago’ with Layton Wu, ‘Subtropical South’ with Michael Seyer and ‘Posture and Attitude’ with Edison Song and O3ohn that were compiled into an album on August 19.

They previously released the single ‘Complaints of Taurus’ in May 2021. Sunset Rollercoaster also went on to win the best band title at 2021’s Golden Melody Awards in a crowded field that included OVDS, Constant & Change, Accusefive and Outlet Drift among others.

Frontman Kuo also teamed up with Thai singer-songwriter Numcha for the Christmas-themed track, ‘Merry Midnight’ last December.

The band’s 2020 album ‘Soft Storm’ was ranked No.4 in NME’s list of 25 best Asian albums of that year. In an interview with NME discussing the record’s shift to a more downbeat pace compared to their previous output, Kuo shared, “Maybe it’s a process of growing up in making music. We were all like music nerds really digging into the ‘correct’ sound of making music. But I’m kind of tired, feeling a bit bored about making the same music over and over again.”