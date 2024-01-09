Take That Las Vegas residency given the green light by venue owner

Take That are reportedly one step closer to getting a Las Vegas residency, with a venue owner giving the prospect the green light.
The iconic ‘90s boyband – now comprised of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – first teased the idea of a run of residency shows in Nevada last month, telling fans that the stint would be the last thing on their bucket list.
Now, it seems that the idea is now close to becoming a reality, as a venue owner in Sin City has come forward and claimed that he would love to host the trio in the future.
The comments came from Michael Gruber, who is the founder of the Voltaire venue at The Venetian. Speaking as part of a new interview with The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column (via Music News), he said: “ “I love Take That. I absolutely want them to perform at Voltaire. It is perfect for them.”
He continued, saying that there were previous plans discussed that led them to think they “would have a show” locked-in, but ultimately “it didn’t work out in the end.”
Back in September, Take That shared their first new single in five years, ‘Windows’, and announced details of their ninth album along with a huge UK and Ireland tour.
“New music, it is exciting,” Barlow said. “We’ve been together for 33 years now so it’s like, ‘What’s next? How do we sound in 2023?’ That’s the exciting bit.”
The trio are due to hit the road next spring for a run of stadium and arena shows in support of their ninth studio album ‘This Life’. They will be joined by “very special guest” support act Olly Murs.
Check out the full list of tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.
Take That’s 2024 tour dates are:
APRIL 2024
13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds – new date
19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
22 – 3Arena, Dublin
23 – 3Arena, Dublin
25 – The O2, London
26 – The O2, London
27 – The O2, London
28 – The O2, London – new date
30 – The O2, London
MAY 2024
03 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
05 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
07 – Co-op Live, Manchester
08 – Co-op Live, Manchester
10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
12 – Co-op Live, Manchester – new date
14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
30 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
JUNE
01 – St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton
04 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
06 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
08 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
Back in July, the group headlined the BST Hyde Park concert series in London, alongside fellow acts Lana Del Rey, Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen and more.