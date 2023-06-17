Take That’s Howard Donald dropped from Pride event over anti-LGBTQ+ Twitter activity

Take That‘s Howard Donald has been dropped from a Pride event after Twitter users noticed he had liked a series of anti-LGBTQ+ tweets.

The tweets that Donald had liked reportedly featured content from Andrew Tate, posts criticising a trans-inclusive period campaign, videos of anti-trans pundit Posie Parker (whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen), and a tweet from Turning Point UK founder Charlie Kirk that called for Disney to be “defunded” for announcing a Pride event.

Following widespread backlash, Donald then deleted his Twitter account.

Advertisement

The Take That vocalist had been lined up to headline the Groovebox Nottingham Pride Festival, which is set to take place in Blinks Yard on July 29.

Now, Groovebox has confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook that he will no longer be appearing.

“In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival on Saturday 29th July at Binks Yard,” they wrote.

“We would like to offer our thanks to the public for alerting us to the situation this morning and also appreciate your patience whilst we spoke to the relevant parties.

“We are working on confirming a replacement headliner alongside Horse Meat Disco, Tayce, Danny Beard & ESSEL for Nottingham Pride and will make an announcement in due course.”

Deeply disappointing to see Take That’s Howard Donald liking transphobic and homophobic tweets – while playing Pride festivals. The LGBT community made that band. And no, being homophobic or transphobic is not just “a different opinion.” pic.twitter.com/nz9VHnp8k2 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) June 17, 2023

Advertisement

In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival on Saturday 29th… Posted by Groovebox on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Donald issued an apology via an Instagram story. “I have made a huge error in my judgment liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down,” he began.

“I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I caused by my uneducated actions.

“I clearly have a lot to learn and it’s a priority for me that I do this.”

NME has reached out to Donald’s representatives for comment.

Take That are set to headline BST Hyde Park 2023 on July 1.