Music News

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed, aged 28

The rapper, who was one member of the Atlanta hip-hop trio, was reportedly fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston

By Sam Moore
Takeoff performs during the Summer Smash Festival at Douglass Park on June 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Picture: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Migos rapper Takeoff has reportedly been killed in a shooting in Houston.

The Georgia-born musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

TMZ reports that Takeoff was killed in Houston in the early hours of this morning (November 1), citing “law enforcement sources and multiple witnesses”.

Houston outlet KPRC 2 News additionally reports that one person was killed and two were injured in a shooting at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

Houston Police Department told the outlet that a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck was pronounced dead at the scene. HPD also confirmed that Takeoff and his fellow Migos member Quavo were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

Officers added, however, they are “not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences”.

NME has reached out to representatives of Takeoff and Migos for further confirmation.

Takeoff was one member of the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff released his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’ in November 2018.

This is a developing story, and will be updated…

