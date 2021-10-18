Taking Back Sunday share cover of Weezer’s ‘My Name Is Jonas’

Taking Back Sunday have shared a cover of Weezer’s ‘My Name Is Jonas’ – you can listen to it below.

The Long Island emo band have covered the song live a number of times in the past, but they’ve now finally released a studio recorded version of their faithful rendition.

The original version of the track appears on Weezer’s self-titled 1994 debut album, also known as ‘Blue Album’.

Advertisement

Speaking on their cover, Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara told Consequence: “In 2019 we were on tour… a lot! Over time soundcheck got pretty laborious. One day before a show in Cincinnati, OH somebody started playing the opening chords to My Name Is Jonas…

“We all grew up listening to Weezer. Playing this song together was so much fun and broke up the monotony of day to day touring life. We started adding the song to our setlist and recorded it on a day off in Buffalo NY. We love this song and we hope our rendition does it justice.”

You can listen to Taking Back Sunday’s take on ‘My Name Is Jonas’ below:

Taking Back Sunday are due to hit the UK next year for a tour with Alkaline Trio – you can see the dates below.

MARCH 2022

Advertisement

1 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

3 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

4 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

5 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Weezer will also perform a run of dates in the UK and Ireland next year with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for their Hella Mega Tour – you can see the dates below.

JUNE 2022

24 – London Stadium, London

25 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield

27 – Venue TBA, Dublin

29 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

Last month, Green Day pranked Weezer by storming on stage in strange costumes at the end of one of the latter’s sets.

The two bands have been touring together with Fall Out Boy for the rescheduled ‘Hella Mega Tour’, and look to be making as much fun as possible about life on the live circuit.