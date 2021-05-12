Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey unveil new Black Star song on podcast with Dave Chappelle

Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, who perform together as Black Star, premiered a new song on The Midnight Miracle, a new podcast the two rappers are hosting with Dave Chappelle.

The Midnight Miracle is the newest podcast on subscription service Luminary, debuting yesterday (May 11) with two episodes. The show was recorded during the annual Chappelle Summer Camp in Ohio last year. As Stereogum notes, the second episode, ‘Gladiator Circus World’, reveals a new untitled Black Star track.

While its second episode is only accessible via Luminary, the platform published its first episode, ‘How to Inspire (Side A)’, on YouTube in its entirety. As Kweli put it on Instagram, “We gonna do it like we on the streets, this first taste free, you gotta pay for the next one tho.”

Listen to the first episode below and hear the Black Star song on the second episode via Luminary.

Kweli has stated in the past that a new Black Star album has been completed, but its release has been hindered by “interlopers and culture vultures”. The album is reportedly produced by Madlib.

The Midnight Miracle will feature guests ranging from Questlove to Chris Rock and Jon Hamm to Mo Amer. Aside from his recurring interview show Peoples’ Party with Talib Kweli, the rapper has been busy making new music. As Gotham, his super duo with Diamond D, Kweli released ‘The Quiet Ones’ in March, which features Busta Rhymes.