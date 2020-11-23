Talitha. shows off her moves in new music video for ‘ineedsomeone’

Malaysian singer-songwriter Talitha. has dropped a music video for her dancey track ‘ineedsomeone’.

The video, which premiered on YouTube on Saturday (November 21), is the first from her recently launched debut album ‘hi, i like you’.

The artist – real name Talitha Tan – said the song is about wanting love despite keeping one’s guard up owing to insecurities and past failures in love.

Advertisement

The music video was shot and directed by the team that made her music video for her 2018 single ‘Please Stay’. Watch Talitha. and her dancers perform in the clip below:

“This song was more of me wanting to write a song you can dance to more than anything,” she said in a press release.

“It would be about opening up and finally admitting that you need someone after going through many failed attempts at relationships.”

The seven-track album ‘hi, i like you’, launched on October 30, follows Talitha’s first EP ‘Boys’ and five singles over the last two years.

The Kuala Lumpur-based artist said ‘hi, i like you’ was about overcoming heartbreak and allowing one’s self to love again.

Advertisement

“Because my previous songs were really said, I wanted to shy away from the sad girl image and delve into more uplifting themes like accepting yourself and finding the courage to love again.”

Listen to the album here.