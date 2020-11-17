Tame Impala announce special 10th anniversary ‘Innerspeaker’ box set

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has announced plans for a special 10th anniversary box set of debut album ‘Innerspeaker’.

Despite releasing the landmark LP 10 years ago, the new 4xLP reissue will not come out until March 2021.

The expanded deluxe edition of the album, will include new mixes of the tracks ‘Alter Ego’ and ‘Runway, Houses, City, Clouds’ as well as instrumentals, demos, and a previously unreleased side-long recording called ‘Wave House Live Jam’.

The release also features a collage of album sketches, a deluxe 40-page booklet of ‘Innerspeaker’ artwork and a series of instrumentals.

Parker posted footage of his musical project in the studio during the original recording sessions on Instagram, which you can view below.

Earlier this year, Parker said “something very special is coming” on the 10th anniversary of the record in May.

Parker also posted an alternative cover of the LP, and how it brought back “emotional” memories for him.

He said at the time: “My first album is 10 years old today. This version of the cover was 1 version out from the final, but i found it the other day for the first time since 2010 and it makes me very emotional to just look at because it reminds me of what I was going through about a week out from finishing and signing off on the whole album, which scared the shit out of me and at the time seemed like an insurmountable task.”

NME, awarded ‘Innerspeaker’ four stars and described Parker as dipping into his “stash to produce a solid ounce of late ’60s psychedelia”, in 2010.

Last week, Tame Impala covered Nelly Furtado‘s 2006 hit ‘Say It Right’ in a special performance for BBC Radio 1 which also included ‘The Slow Rush‘ tracks ‘Is It True’ and ‘Breathe Deeper’.