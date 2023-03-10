Listen to Tame Impala’s new song for ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Tame Impala have released a new single ‘Wings Of Time’ for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Out now, ‘Wings Of Time’ is a prog-y track that blends rock and indie-folk with soaring choruses, galloping drums and bass as frontman Kevin Parker sings “Do you see the wings of time? / Do you feel a sense of pride now? / Do you know you’ll never fly alone?”

Listen to ‘Wings Of Time’ below.

Speaking on the song, Parker said via a press release: “Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock.”

Parker enlisted Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook to help him with crafting the song, saying Allbrook was “the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most”.

“We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics,” Parker elaborated.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to be released in cinemas on March 31. It stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head.

The release of ‘Wings Of Time’ comes just a day after Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker revealed that he had fractured his hip. “Fractured my hip,” he wrote on Instagram. “Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life, I guess.”

The musician then said that all shows in Mexico and South America are “going ahead as planned,” adding: “I’m not quitting on you guys.”