Tame Impala share ‘InnerSpeaker’ short film and deluxe edition

Tame Impala have shared InnerSpeaker Memories, a short film captured during the recording of their titular 2010 studio album.

The 15-minute short was filmed in Injidup, Western Australia by Matt Sav and edited by Alex Haygarth. It contains never-before-seen footage from the recording of the album which helped propel Kevin Parker to international renown.

Among the short’s most notable moments are Parker recounting an “intense” storm that halted the recording of instrumental track ‘Jeremy’s Storm’ and footage of Parker launching into a 30-second drum solo at Sav’s request.

Advertisement

Watch InnerSpeaker Memories in full below:

InnerSpeaker Memories dropped Friday (March 26), on the same day as the album’s 10th anniversary edition hit shelves.

The new deluxe edition of ‘InnerSpeaker’ includes a collage of album sketches, an unearthed side-long jam, new mixes of tracks off the original album, instrumentals and a deluxe 40-page booklet.

Earlier this month, Tame Impala performed two sold-out hometown shows in Perth as part of the city’s SNACK Weekender festival.

Advertisement

Kevin Parker’s project are due to tour the US from July this year, before playing a string of Australian and New Zealand dates in December. The group’s US tour will include a spot at Life Is Beautiful festival, alongside Green Day, Billie Eilish and more.