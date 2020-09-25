Tame Impala shares Blood Orange remix of ‘Borderline’

Tame Impala has today (September 25) released the Blood Orange remix of his single ‘Borderline’.

The song, which was originally released in April, appears on Tame Impala’s – the creative project of musician Kevin Parker – fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’, released in February.

Blood Orange – aka Dev Hynes – reworked the track with original instrumentation, according to a press release. The remix also features an augmentation of Parker’s and features drum work by Porches‘ Aaron Maine.

Listen to it below:

The release of the ‘Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)’ comes just a day after Tame Impala performed the original version of the song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The single isn’t the first time an Impala track has been remixed. Back in August, Four Tet put a spacious spin on ‘Is It True’, also lifted from ‘The Slow Rush’.

At the outset of coronavirus lockdown, Tame Impala also shared a special “imaginary place” mix of ‘The Slow Rush’ in full, aimed at getting fans through isolation.

The immersive experience saw each song muffled and edited to sound as if being played from another room.