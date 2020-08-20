Tame Impala’s Dominic Simper releases debut EP as Bambi

Tame Impala touring member Dominic Simper has released his debut solo EP, ‘Unfolding’, under the moniker Bambi.

Bambi’s label, Spinning Top, described the record as “an ode to the Fremantle artist’s love of Japanese new age music and ’60s & ’70s European film soundtracks”.

Click here to stream ‘Unfolding’.

‘Unfolding’ was recorded while Simper was living in The Netherlands, and mixed by POND’s James Ireland back in Fremantle. In a statement, Simper said the EP “encapsulates the underlying movement behind everything”.

“Each second the course of our lives, our relationships, our hopes and dreams are unfolding. Everything is always evolving and changing – there’s no such thing as staying still, despite our seemingly inherent desire to hold onto things as they are,” he said.

“This applies to the music as well – I love the idea of rather simplistic melodic fragments bending, weaving and dancing their way around each to create movement.”

Simper is the last Tame Impala member to release his own solo music, following in the footsteps of Julien Barbagallo, Cam Avery and Jay Watson’s project GUM, which released its latest album, ‘Out In The World’, this year.