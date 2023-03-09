Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker fractures hip – but vows to go ahead with upcoming shows

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has said that he still plans to go ahead with their upcoming live shows after fracturing his hip.

The Australian musician and vocalist shared the news of his injury on Instagram, posting a series of pictures of him in hospital along with x-rays which show screws in his bones and post-surgery stitches.

“Fractured my hip,” he began the post. “Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life, I guess.”

The musician then said that all shows in Mexico and South America are “going ahead as planned,” adding: “I’m not quitting on you guys.”

Tame Impala have shows scheduled for Mexico City tomorrow (March 10), followed by Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires on (18), Lollapalooza Santiago (19) Asunciónico festival in Paraguay (21-22), Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá (23), and Lollapalooza São Paulo (25).

Last month, Tame Impala announced a 10th anniversary box set for their seminal second studio album, 2012’s ‘Lonerism’.

The limited-edition box set, which is set to arrive on May 26, will include three vinyl records and a 24-page booklet. Among the bonus tracks featured will be unreleased demo versions of ‘Retina Show’ and ‘Sidetracked Soundtrack’, two songs from the ‘Lonerism’ sessions that didn’t make the final album.

Last October, Tame Impala also celebrated a decade since ‘Lonerism’ by performing the album in full during the band’s headline set at California’s Desert Daze.

Parker recently reflected on the album’s creation on Instagram. “Difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music,” he wrote.

“I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”