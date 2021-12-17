TangBadVoice drops animated music video for new single ‘Zombie Movie’

Thai rapper TangBadVoice has released his latest single, ‘Zombie Movie’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms yesterday (December 16) with an accompanying music video. Animated and illustrated by TangBadVoice himself, the video is about an attempt to flee a takeover of a city by zombies and monsters – what ‘Zombie Movie’ itself narrates in vivid fashion. Things escalate and take a turn for the worse when the beat – by Diamond Style and Kronic – switches up.

Watch the animated music video for ‘Zombie Movie’ below.

Advertisement

‘Zombie Movie’ marks the Thai rapper’s latest in a string of releases for 2021. In July, TangBadVoice released his debut album ‘Not A Rapper’. The eight-track project received a four-star review from NME.

“A rapper or not, TangBadVoice sure is one quick-witted satirist with an uncanny knack for absurd humour, rhythms and wordplay,” wrote NME’s Chanun Poomsawai.

In late August, TangBadVoice released a two-track mini EP ‘I’ve Been There’, followed by the singles ‘You Can Dance’ and ‘Rinrada’s Insomnia’ on October 23.

Advertisement

His debut EP, ‘No One Plays With Me’, landed at the 12th spot in NME’s Best Asian Albums of 2020 list, with Poomsawai praising the rapper’s co-opting of “elements of braggadocio rap, repurposing them as a vehicle not only for a gag (‘Lan Neung’), but also social commentary”.