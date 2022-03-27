Taylor Hawkins: initial toxicology report into Foo Fighters drummer’s death shared

An initial toxicology report into the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has been carried out by health officials in Bogotá, Colombia.

Hawkins died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50 and was found in his hotel room in the Colombian capital, hours before Foo Fighters were set to headline a festival in the city as part of a South American tour.

Following the death, Colombia’s attorney general’s office and the National Institute of Forensic Medicine have revealed that a preliminary toxicology test found that multiple drugs including opiates, antidepressants and marijuana were found in Hawkins’ system at the time of his death.

A statement added that emergency services were called after a patient complained of chest pains. When they arrived, they attempted to resuscitate the drummer but were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.

See the reports and statements below.

#ATENCIÓN | Comunicado oficial de la #Fiscalía General de la Nación sobre la muerte del ciudadano extranjero Taylor Hawkins, baterista de la banda Foo Fighters. pic.twitter.com/K3Z7Ss9wcO — Fiscalía Colombia (@FiscaliaCol) March 26, 2022

#ATENCIÓN Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

Foo Fighters confirmed Hawkins’ passing on Friday afternoon, with a statement reading: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band are currently on tour in South America, and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá on the night of Hawkins’ death. His last show with the band was a headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22. Following the news of his passing, fans have taken to social media to share footage of Hawkins performing for the last time at the festival.

Since the news of Hawkins’ death was shared, a host of acts have paid tribute to Hawkins including Coldplay and Liam Gallagher – who both dedicated songs in his honour at their own shows over the weekend.

Miley Cyrus, who was due to share a line-up with the Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Brazil last night, dedicated her set there to Hawkins. Writing on Instagram, she posted: “This is how I’ll always remember you.” Stereophonics also paid tribute last night (March 26), covering Foo Fighters hit ‘Best Of You’ at a Brighton gig.