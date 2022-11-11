Taylor Swift adds 17 more shows to 2023 ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift has added 17 more shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here.

Next summer, the singer will head out on a huge stadium tour across North America behind new album ‘Midnights’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

After eight new shows were added to the run last week, even more gigs have been added to the tour now, with 17 more gigs and multiple nights being added in certain cities.

The tour will now begin on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona for a new date, a day before ‘The Eras Tour’ was originally set to kick off at the same venue.

Other cities with new dates include Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Fans can register for TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST, with the pre-sale scheduled to start Tuesday, November 15 at 10am PST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.

See the full updated list of US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ below.

MARCH 2023

17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (new show)

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (new show)

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas



APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (new show)

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (new show)

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia (new show)



MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (new show)

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey



JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (new show)

9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (new show)

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (new show)

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota (new show)

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (new show)



JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (new show)

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (new show)

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California (new show)

9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California (new show)



Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.

Elsewhere, Swift this week shared two new remixes of her ‘Midnights’ lead single, ‘Anti-Hero’. The first dance-ready remix comes courtesy of French DJ Kungs, with producer Jayda G helming a second, equally bouncy rendition of the track.

Both the ‘Anti-Hero’ remixes – and another acoustic version of the track – arrive days after Swift released an additional reimagining of the track which featured Bleachers (the band of her producer, Jack Antonoff). Prior to that, the singer shared what was ‘Anti-Hero’’s first remix; a Roosevelt-produced version which arrived on November 9.