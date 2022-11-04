Taylor Swift adds extra dates to US ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift has added eight extra shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here.

Last week, the singer, who released new album ‘Midnights’ last month (October 21), announced US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Ahead of tickets going on sale, she has now added extra gigs in Seattle, New Jersey, Florida, Philadephia and more.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected…” Swift wrote on Twitter. “We’re adding 8 shows to the tour.”

Fans can register for TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST, with the pre-sale scheduled to start Tuesday, November 15 at 10am PST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.

See the full updated list of US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ below.

MARCH 2023

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey



JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.

After the US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ were announced, Swift fans on TikTok joked about cancelling their weddings to attend her 2023 tour.

“Weddings can be rescheduled. Stadium tours are non negotiable,” one fan wrote, with another saying they would “absolutely leave my own wedding early” to go and see Swift live.