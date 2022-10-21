Taylor Swift adds seven bonus tracks to ‘Midnights’ on surprise ‘3am’ edition

Just hours after she released ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks.

In a post made on social media, Swift explained that she considers ‘Midnights’ to be “a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”. But, as she continued: “There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

The ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights’ is live now on streaming services, expanding the tracklist to include 20 songs over 69 minutes (adding 25 minutes to the runtime). These extra seven songs are:

14. ‘The Great War’

15. ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’

16. ‘Paris’

17. ‘High Fidelity’

18. ‘Glitch’

19. ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’

20. ‘Dear Reader’

Notably, the ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights’ does not include ‘Hits Different’, a song featured on the deluxe CD version sold exclusively at Target in the US. At the time of writing, Swift has not yet revealed a physical edition of ‘Midnights (3am Edition)’.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “The country roots she revisited on her re-recorded albums is nowhere to be found, and folk influences of her lockdown projects are largely absent. Instead she spins these new stories through sleek synth-pop, in common with ‘1989’ or ‘Lover’, but the razor-sharp production of these albums is more subtle this time around.”

Right before the album was released, Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track, ‘Anti-Hero’ – will premiere at 8am ET (or 1pm BST) today.

Earlier this week, Swift confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon. Fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.