Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nominated in same category at 2024 Webby Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been nominated in the same category at this year’s Webby Awards.

While the couple are both up for awards in separate categories at the New York ceremony on May 13, they are also both shortlisted for Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social).

Kelce’s nod is for a team-up with the Cheesecake Factory and Swift is nominated for her partnership with Vote.org on National Voter Registration Day.

They are both up against Paris Hilton, Amaury Guichon, and TikTok’s Tube Girl.

Swift’s nomination comes after she urged her fans to take action at the forthcoming US elections, driving record-breaking numbers to the Vote.org website last September.

Vote.org saw its highest traffic on National Voter Registration Day since 2020 as a result of her influence.

Last month, she also urged her fans to vote in the US primary elections which saw 16 states cast their ballots to pick their Republican and Democratic nominees for president.

Swift has been cautious in her approach to politics over the years, first breaking her silence back in 2018 to back the Democrats in the US midterm elections.

In 2019, she went so far as to accuse Donald Trump of “gaslighting the American public”, before officially endorsing Joe Biden the following year.

It was reported earlier this year that Biden was seeking a Swift endorsement in an effort to swing the next US Presidential Election.

Elsewhere, at the 28th annual Webby Awards nominees, include Lil Nas X, Victoria Monét, Sydney Sweeney, Timothée Chalamet, Trixie Mattel, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Obama, Laverne Cox, Adam Driver, Kelly Clarkson, and more.

Public voting is open now via the official Webby Awards website here with voting closing on April 18.