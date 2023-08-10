Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at ‘Eras Tour’ show

Taylor Swift has announced the re-recording of her fifth studio album ‘1989’.

The singer-songwriter played her sixth and final show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California last night (August 9), wrapping up the 2023 North American leg of the ‘Eras Tour’.

Towards the end of yesterday’s concert, Swift instructed the crowd to look at the big screens as the artwork for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ appeared.

The re-worked album is due to arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original LP. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!” Swift wrote on social media alongside the upcoming album’s official cover art.

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Details of the five new ‘From The Vault’ songs are yet to be revealed. Check out the announcement post above.

Ahead of last night’s gig, fans had noted that the date – formatted as 8/9 in the US – was a possible clue regarding ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’. Before sharing the news onstage, Swift teased: “And so now here we are on the last night of the US leg of the ‘Eras Tour’. In the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day…”

Her official website also changed to feature a sky-blue background and animated birds prior to the announcement. Check out a selection of videos below.

The original edition of ‘1989’ came out in 2014, and saw Swift adopt a ’80s-inspired pop sound. It includes the hit singles ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Style’, all of which remain staples of the artist’s live show.

Swift has already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and most recently ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. The re-recording project will see the singer reclaim ownership of her first six studio records, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017).

Back in 2021, Swift shared ‘Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)’ from the forthcoming rework of ‘1989’. It came after the song appeared in a trailer for the DreamWorks film Spirit Untamed.

Last week saw a snippet of ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ emerge in the latest season of Amazon Prime Video‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty. That track will feature on the yet-to-be-announced ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’.

Meanwhile, Swift is scheduled to head to Mexico later this month before making stop-offs in Argentina and Brazil in November.

The mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.