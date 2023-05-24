Taylor Swift announces ‘Midnights’ deluxe edition featuring Ice Spice and more Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift has announced a new deluxe version of her 10th album ‘Midnights‘, titled ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’.

The expanded edition comes out tomorrow (May 25) – which you can pre-order here – at midnight ET (5am BST) and will feature a collaboration with Ice Spice on a new version of ‘Karma’, along with a re-recorded version of ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring “more” Lana Del Rey.

The pop singer also announced that fans attending the East Rutherford shows on her ‘Eras‘ US tour will be able to purchase a special edition CD which includes a never before heard ‘Midnights’ vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’.

Advertisement

The digital edition will also feature format-exclusive track ‘Hits Different’, which was previously only available on the Target version of ‘Midnights’.

Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights… pic.twitter.com/OaRrHBWTUw — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 24, 2023

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” Swift shared on Twitter today (May 24).

“So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at taylor.lnk.to/thetildawnedit…!”

She went on: “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana.

“But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!”

Advertisement

Just hours after Swift released ‘Midnights’ back in October, the singer surprised fans with a deluxe edition, adding to it an extra seven tracks.

Earlier this year, Del Rey shared that she wished she’d “sung the entire second verse” on her collaborative track with Swift, ‘Snow On The Beach’.

In an interview with Billboard, she discussed the process of being asked to be on the track – on which she only sings a short segment of the song – and how she would have played a bigger part had she known she was the only featured artist set to be on the track.

“Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production.”

In recent ‘Eras’ tour news, Swift gave her track ‘I Think He Knows’ its live debut during a show last weekend (May 21).

The next scheduled stop-off on the huge tour is the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where she will play three consecutive concerts at the venue this week (May 26, 27, 28).

Elsewhere, Stevie Nicks paid tribute and thanks to Swift for penning the song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ for capturing how she feels about the loss of late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Reviewing ‘Midnights’ upon release, NME said the album was “a shimmering return to pure pop”, adding that it “pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.