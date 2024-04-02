Taylor Swift appears on Forbes’ annual billionaires list for first time

Taylor Swift has officially appeared on Forbes‘ annual billionaires list for the first time ever.

The publication has just released their billionaires list, where the musician’s name cropped up this year. Even more astoundingly, Forbes has revealed Swift landed on the list thanks to her music and performances alone.

Swift joins the first-time billionaires list alongside NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, designer Christian Louboutin and over 260 more names.

Bloomberg originally reported that Swift became a billionaire last October, thanks to her new albums, ‘Eras’ tour (the first tour to ever gross $1billion (£795million) and record-breaking concert film.

In their summary of the superstar’s wealth, Forbes estimated she had made $500million (£398million) from her royalties and touring, and another $500million from her catalogue. Much of this fortune comes from the singer-songwriter’s string of re-recorded albums which she has made in a bid to regain control of her master recordings. The most recent of which was the re-release of her 2014 album ‘1989’, which went on to outsell the original record.

Forbes also claimed she made $125million (£99.5million) in real estate as well.

Swift reportedly also earned $100million (£79.6million) from Spotify streaming royalties alone last year, thanks to the combined power of 2022’s ‘Midnights‘ and 2023’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

She is also set to release her upcoming 11th album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19. Swift revealed news of the LP while on stage at the 2024 Grammys, where she took home awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’.

She has so far shared the full tracklist for the album and confirmed it will feature guest appearances from Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

In other news, actress Laura Dern has praised Swift as a “real deal” filmmaker.