Taylor Swift beats The Beatles to score UK chart double for second week

Taylor Swift has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts, scoring the chart double for a second week in a row.
The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with new album ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK. In the US meanwhile, she became the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Swift would be challenged by The Beatles’ reissue of their classic album ‘Revolver’ for the top spot, but she has held on to remain at Number One on the album charts, with the song ‘Anti-Hero’ also scoring a second week at the top of the singles chart.
Other new entries in the chart include Michael Ball and Alfie Boe‘s ‘Together In Vegas’ is at number three, Fred again..‘s ‘Actual Life 3’ is at four and Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘The Car’ rounds out the top five.
She's done the Official Charts double AGAIN 🏆🏆
Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) reigns supreme with Anti-Hero and her #Midnights album ✨
Check out this week's Official Singles Chart Top 100 ➡ https://t.co/xE1dgQHtyG pic.twitter.com/UrrtM5Ospp
— Official Charts (@officialcharts) November 4, 2022
Yesterday (November 4), Swift added eight extra shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here. The tour will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.
MARCH 2023
18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
APRIL 2023
1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)
15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
MAY 2023
5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
JUNE 2023
2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
JULY 2023
1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
AUGUST 2023
3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California