Taylor Swift beats The Beatles to score UK chart double for second week

Taylor Swift has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts, scoring the chart double for a second week in a row.

The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with new album ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK. In the US meanwhile, she became the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Swift would be challenged by The Beatles’ reissue of their classic album ‘Revolver’ for the top spot, but she has held on to remain at Number One on the album charts, with the song ‘Anti-Hero’ also scoring a second week at the top of the singles chart.

Advertisement

Other new entries in the chart include Michael Ball and Alfie Boe‘s ‘Together In Vegas’ is at number three, Fred again..‘s ‘Actual Life 3’ is at four and Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘The Car’ rounds out the top five.

She's done the Official Charts double AGAIN 🏆🏆 Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) reigns supreme with Anti-Hero and her #Midnights album ✨ Check out this week's Official Singles Chart Top 100 ➡ https://t.co/xE1dgQHtyG pic.twitter.com/UrrtM5Ospp — Official Charts (@officialcharts) November 4, 2022

Yesterday (November 4), Swift added eight extra shows to her recently announced ‘The Eras Tour’ – see the new dates below and buy tickets here. The tour will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

MARCH 2023

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida (new show)

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey



Advertisement

JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California