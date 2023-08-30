Taylor Swift becomes first female artist with 100million monthly Spotify listeners

Taylor Swift has made history by becoming the first female artist to hit 100million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The singer, who has released a series of new and re-released albums in the last three years, still sits behind The Weeknd, who has the most monthly listeners on the streaming service with more than 110million.

Announcing Swift’s new milestone, Spotify wrote on social media: “Queen behavior. On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners.”

Queen behavior 👑 On August 29th, Taylor Swift became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. pic.twitter.com/p7smvexszE — Spotify (@Spotify) August 29, 2023

Advertisement

Swift is set to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as the latest re-recorded album on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Since its announcement, streams of the original album have seen a huge spike. Writing on social media, Swift called the album her “most FAVORITE re-record [she’s] ever done” while teasing five “insane” ‘From The Vault’ tracks that are yet to be announced. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” she said. “But not for long!”

Elsewhere, the singer has brought her ‘Eras’ tour to Mexico this month, and seemingly made reference to the Kanye West VMAs incident while performing one of her Mexico City shows.

The moment took place during the pop star’s show in Mexico City on Sunday night (August 27), as part of her ongoing world tour. In footage shared by an audience member – which is now circulating on social media – Swift is seen throwing some harmless shade at West by making a comment about the infamous 2009 scandal.

Speaking to her audience while sitting by her piano, the singer was interrupted by the crowd, as their cheers began to drown her out. “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said, looking up and smiling at them.

Advertisement

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know,” she joked.