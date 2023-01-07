Taylor Swift confirms she is currently rehearsing for the ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway.
Swift mentioned this, seemingly in passing, on her Instagram story on Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.
However, the flash sale announcement was not the detail that caught fans’ eyes. “I knew taylor was in tour rehearsals but her TELLING US just makes it feel even more real,” tweeted one excited Swiftie.
“taylor saying the words tour rehearsal alone it’s all starting to feel real we literally see taylor in 2 and a half months,” said another.
Furthermore, it’s possible that Dylan O’Brien – who starred opposite Sadie Sink in the short film for 2021’s ‘All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (10 Minute Version)’ – is involved with the choreography for Swift’s backup dancers. A video posted to TikTok by the Knicks City Dancers showed the actor dancing with the troupe, which was accompanied by the caption, “We’ll remember this all too well.”
Swift hasn’t toured since 2018, when she embarked on a world tour in support of her 2017 album ‘Reputation’. In the interim, she has released four albums, 2019’s ‘Lover’, 2020’s ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ and the aforementioned ‘Midnights’, which dropped in October. She also released the re-recorded “Taylor’s Versions” of 2008’s ‘Fearless’ and 2012’s ‘Red’.
The ‘Eras’ tour is set to kick off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California, on August 9. Support will be provided across the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn. You can see the full list of dates below.
MARCH 2023
17 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
24 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
31 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
APRIL 2023
1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
MAY 2023
5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
JUNE 2023
2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
JULY 2023
1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
AUGUST 2023
3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Swift has confirmed she will be touring the UK, but no details have yet been announced.