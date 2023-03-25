Taylor Swift dedicates ‘Our Song’ to Beabadoobee, praises Lana Del Rey as the ‘Eras’ tour resumes

Taylor Swift resumed her ‘Eras’ tour last night (March 24) at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and took a request from opening act Beabadoobee.
Swift kicked off the run of shows last week with a mammoth 44-song set that pulled from across her back catalogue. She played a similar set last night with the exception of the “acoustic surprise” portion of the night.
Speaking to the crowd about that section of the set, Swift explained: “I thought for this tour, it might be fun to have a section where I would play different songs every night and it would just be me, you, a guitar and a piano. We could just go by whatever I felt like playing that night and I’m going to decide that based on what I hope you might want to hear.”
At the first show, Swift played ‘Mirrorball’ and ‘Tim McGraw’ while the second saw her air ‘This Is Me Trying’ and ‘State Of Grace’.
Speaking last night, Swift revealed that she’d seen a recent interview with the “amazing, brilliant” opening act, Beabadoobee.
“She said she grew up listening to songs from the first album, and she named a specific song. I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. I wrote it for my ninth grade talent show, it’s called ‘Our Song’,” said Swift. Check out footage below:
During the show Swift also performed ‘Snow On The Beach’, her recent collaboration with Lana Del Rey, for the first time live.
“Lana Del Rey put out a new album today,” said Swift. “It’s called ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’ and it’s so good. You probably already know that but it’s extraordinary. I just think that she’s the best we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to buy, stream and support this album.“
“She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me for ‘Midnights’ because she’s a generous king and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me,” continued Swift.
Before the ‘Eras’ tour kicked off, Swift released four new songs. Three of them were ‘Taylor’s Versions’ of the tracks ‘Eyes Open’, ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘If This Was A Movie’, while the other was a ‘Lover’ B-side, ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.
Swift’s tour has so far been confirmed for dates in the US this spring and summer, however, a note on her website says that international dates are still to be announced.
Speaking to NME recently about touring with Taylor Swift, Beabadoobee said: “I’ve had conversations with [Swift] before where she’s mentioned that she’s a fan of my music, which absolutely boggles my mind. At the NME Awards 2020 I was trying to pluck up the courage to go up to her, and then she comes up to me and says that she really loves my EP. I’m just like, ‘Oh my God, what the hell?’ She’s awesome, and she’s always been an inspiration. I used to listen to her a lot – and I still do! – during my formative years.”
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to play massive gigs like that,” she added.