Taylor Swift delivers Pride Month message at Chicago ‘Eras’ show

Taylor Swift took a moment during her ‘Eras’ show in Chicago to address the start of Pride Month against a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ legislation in the United States.

The singer has become a noted ally to the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career.

“I’m looking out at tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you,” Swift told the crowd, sat at her piano. “And one of the things that makes me feel prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.

Advertisement

“Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ – there are lyrics like, ‘Can you not step on his gown?’ or ‘Shade never made anybody less gay’. We need those lyrics.”

She went on: “We’re in such solidarity and such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety and I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBT community.

Taylor Swift delivers Pride Month message to queer fans at her #ErasTour show in Chicago: “I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” pic.twitter.com/N0M7RMKQPP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2023

Swift then called on fans to hold lawmakers accountable in the voting booth amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ bills being passed in different states.

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” she said. “Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities. “And that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.’ We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials, are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?”

Swift has also announced the first international dates of the ‘Eras’ tour. She will be performing three shows in Mexico in August before coming to South America in November for two shows in Argentina and three in Brazil.

Some fans have also reported experiencing “post concert amnesia” after going to see her show.

Advertisement

While fans are by no means forgetting that they attended the gigs, some have supposedly forgotten chunks of time during the event, including memories of certain songs being played or moments where the artist addressed the crowd.