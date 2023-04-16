Taylor Swift donates enough to feed 125,000 at Tampa Bay food bank

Taylor Swift donated enough meals to feed roughly 125,000 people ahead of her three-night Era’s tour run at the Raymond James Stadium.

This is not the first time the pop icon has made a generous contribution. She has quietly made donations to food banks in Arizona during the first night of her tour as well as Nevada.

Ahead of her Raymond James Stadium residency kicking off this week, the charity Feeding Tampa Bay shared a photo of the singer thanking her for “being a HERO in supporting their “mission to end hunger by 2025”. “Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!” they added.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to praise the singer’s generosity. One commenter said “Wow! This is truly incredible,” while another shared “Taylor is in her giving era. Thank you for your anti-hunger leadership.”

While Swift geared up for her three consecutive nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Hillsborough County superintendent used the singer’s own songs to issue a letter of caution to fans thinking of skipping school to attend the shows.

Elsewhere, a life-sized cardboard cut-out of the pop icon that became famous for Manchester commuters is being auctioned off for charity in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The cut-out became a landmark for Manchester tram users after being displayed in a flat window looking out across the tracks near the Cornbrook Metrolink stop since 2017. Flat owner Red Redmond decided to auction off the cutout after hundreds of people rallied to save it so that it could remain in place when he announced that he was moving to Sheffield.

The money made from the auction will be given to the charity Mermaids, which supports gender variant and transgender youth, in memory of 16-year-old Ghey who was stabbed to death in a park in Warrington in February.

This weekend saw Swift give her track ‘The Great War’ its live debut, joined onstage by producer, collaborator and The National guitarist, Aaron Dessner.

Later this month, the singer is set to release an exclusive pressing of ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions’ for this year’s Record Store Day.