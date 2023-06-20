Taylor Swift to play three Singapore concerts in 2024 for only Southeast Asian stops of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has finally announced her highly anticipated Asia run of shows for her acclaimed Eras tour, which will head to Japan and Singapore in 2024.

Today (June 21), concert promoter AEG Presents Asia took to social media to announce the tour dates, which will see her perform three shows in Singapore between March 2 and March 4 2024. These shows at the Singapore National Stadium, supported by Sabrina Carpenter, will be the tour’s only dates in Southeast Asia, per promoter AEG Presents.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Fan Registration will go live from 12pm local time on Friday, June 23, to 12pm local time on June 28. UOB Cardmembers pre-sales then kick off from 12pm local time on July 5 until 9am on July 7. General tickets will go on sale from 12pm local time on July 7 via Ticketmaster.

Prior to Singapore, she will also perform in Japan from February 7 till February 10 at the Tokyo Dome. Carpenter is not slated to support these dates.

Taylor Swift’s Asian ‘Eras’ 2024 tour dates are:

February 7 – Tokyo Dome – Japan

February 8 – Tokyo Dome – Japan

February 9 – Tokyo Dome – Japan

February 10 – Tokyo Dome – Japan

March 2 – Singapore National Stadium – Singapore

March 3 – Singapore National Stadium – Singapore

March 4 – Singapore National Stadium – Singapore

Taylor Swift announced the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album, ‘Speak Now’, revealing it onstage during the Nashville stop of her ‘Eras’ tour in May. It is set to arrive on July 7, with Fall Out Boy and Paramore’s Hayley Williams confirmed as featured guests.

She last released her latest album ‘Midnights’ in October 2022. The record scored a four-star review from NME’s Hannah Mylrea, who wrote: “After a foray into a different sonic world, on Swift’s return to pure pop she still shimmers.”