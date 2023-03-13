Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ to be celebrated with Arizona city temporary name change

Taylor Swift is to be honoured this week with a temporary name change for the city of Glendale, Arizona as she kicks off her ‘The Eras Tour‘.

The pop star opens the US leg of her tour this Friday (March 17) at State Farm Stadium, the same location where the Super Bowl was held last month. She plays the same venue the following night (March 18).

To celebrate her choosing Glendale as the opening date location, it’s been reported that Mayor Jerry P. Weiers will today (March 13) announce a temporary name change for the city on the dates Swift is performing.

At the time of writing there is no information about what the name will be other than teases using Swift song titles including ‘All Too Well’ [via AZCentral]. The stunt is reportedly inspired by the city’s desire to do “something highly unusual” to mark Swift’s presence.

Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District is said to be posting welcoming messages for Swift and local restaurants will also be offering Swift-themed menu items, according to 12News [via Stereogum].

Meanwhile, per a note on her website, Swift is due to announce international dates for ‘The Eras Tour’.

A host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn join Swift on the tour, which is in support of her latest album ‘Midnights’. Swift is expected to put on a career-spanning show.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

In other news, a new university class dissecting Swift‘s ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ has been announced.

The course, titled All Too Well (10 Week Version), will be available at Stanford University during its upcoming winter quarter. The course will see “an in-depth analysis” of the singer-songwriter’s hit song, led by Stanford University alum Nona Hungate.

Find out more about the course here.