Taylor Swift fan takes delivery of signed ‘Folklore’ CDs, returns them to record store

An independent record store owner in Wisconsin almost lost a box of signed Taylor Swift albums after a delivery issue saw them being handed over to one of the singer’s fans.

The singer provided a welcome boost to independent record stores in the US last week by sending autographed copies of her latest album ‘Folklore‘ to a selection of stores.

But Tom Smith, the manager of Green Bay’s Exclusive Co, almost lost the shipment after the CDs were dropped off by a courier on Saturday morning and handed to a fan who signed for the delivery.

He told the Today show, “I walk up, and one of the people standing outside the store handed me the box and said UPS had her sign for it.”

The box contained 30 copies of the signed CDs, with Smith later expressing his gratitude to the fan – who had camped out to purchase one of the $11.99 albums.

“I said, ‘Thank you for not walking off with this,'” Smith said. “She goes, ‘Taylor would have not wanted me to walk off with this’.

“It’s really endearing. Taylor Swift does so much good with her celebrity, and you can see how it also trickles down to her fans… It’s encouraging.”

Praising Swift’s grand gesture, he said, “Before the Internet, the record stores were the ones doing all the heavy lifting and helping make and break artists.

“It’s not like Taylor is up and coming and has to jump through hoops to get her name out there. She has made it, so to see her showing this love to indie stores is really great and appreciated.”

Yesterday, Swift shared another playlist of songs from ‘Folklore’, which she’s told fans has been arranged “thematically”.

Last week Swift posted Folkore: The Escapism Chapter playlist, which consists of ‘The Lakes’, ‘Seven’, ‘Epiphany’, ‘Cardigan’, ‘Mirrorball’ and ‘Exile’ respectively.

She has now shared another instalment titled The Sleepless Nights Chapter. It opens with her Bon Iver collaboration ‘Exile’ before moving through to ‘Hoax’, ‘My Tears Ricochet’, ‘Illicit Affairs’, ‘This Is Me Trying’ and ‘Mad Woman’.

‘Folklore’ remains at Number One on the US’ Billboard 200 charts, however, it was finally knocked-off the British top spot on Friday (August 21) by Biffy Clyro’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.