Taylor Swift has shared previews of ‘You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘White Horse (Taylor’s Version)’ with her “two kids”, Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray.

The tracks will appear on Swift’s forthcoming ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ re-release, which will also feature the recent new incarnation of ‘Love Story’ as well as ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ and ‘You All Over Me’ featuring Maren Morris.

Taking to social media today (April 8), the singer shared a recent TikTok post from Gray that shows him and Rodrigo acting out a bedroom scene from the original ‘You Belong With Me’ video.

The 15-second clip is soundtracked by Swift’s new version of the single, the third to be lifted from her second studio record ‘Fearless’ (2008). You can watch the video below.

You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME

((Album out at midnight!)) pic.twitter.com/yDJusP8TAs — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 8, 2021

conan and olivia rodrigo teasing an unreleased clip of “white horse (taylor’s version)from @taylorswift13’s new fearless album! (4/8) pic.twitter.com/7Icmf6um74 — conan gray updates (@conanupdating) April 8, 2021

.@GMA EXCLUSIVE: @taylorswift13 shares a clip from her new album's title track #FearlessTaylorsVersion along with a message for all you fans!https://t.co/8jmpk5lalq pic.twitter.com/bO5oVActs3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 8, 2021

“You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray my new version of ‘You Belong With Me’ and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME ((Album out at midnight!)),” Swift wrote.

Posting a Reel on Instagram, Rodrigo also gave a glimpse of ‘White Horse (Taylor’s version)’ over a tongue-in-cheek visual of herself and Gray in cowboy hats. Elsewhere, Swift shared a portion of the re-recorded ‘Fearless’ title track during an appearance on today’s Good Morning America.

Last month, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that Taylor Swift sent her a ring matching the one she wore around the time of her album ‘Red’ (2012), along with numerous other gifts. The ‘Drivers License’ singer hailed Swift “the kindest individual in the whole world” following the gesture.

‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version)’ is set for release tomorrow (April 9), with Swift posting the record’s tracklisting last week after setting a cryptic puzzle for fans.